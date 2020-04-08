Kevin Conroy Returns to Batman With Instagram Read-Along

The actor behind the animated 1990s Dark Knight will be reading a chapter of DC's new 'Batman: The Adventures Continue' digital comic.

The latest example of coronavirus-inspired online read-alongs is one that’s likely to delight an entire generation of fans of Batman, with Kevin Conroy — who voiced the Dark Knight in a number of animated projects beginning with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series — returning to Gotham City to read a chapter from DC’s digital comic series Batman: The Adventures Continue on Instagram this week.

Conroy is one of the actors most closely identified with Bruce Wayne’s alter ego, having played Batman for multiple decades across three different media, with appearances in live action (last year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event on the CW), video games (the Batman: Arkham series) and animation (multiple projects, including Batman Beyond, Justice League Unlimited and a number of direct-to-DVD releases including Batman: The Killing Joke). This Thursday at 10am Pacific, he’ll add Instagram reader to his resume, with an appearance on DC’s Instagram feed.

It’s a fitting combination; Batman: The Adventures Continue, the series Conroy will be reading, is a revival and continuation of the 1990s animated continuity that Conroy’s Batman appeared in, co-created by two of the writers involved with the animated show, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett. (Ty Templeton, who illustrated a number of comics inspired by the show, is the artist for the new series.) Conroy’s read-along comes ahead of the Wednesday, April 15 release of the second chapter of the series, one of the few new comic releases in the current era of partial shutdown for the comic industry.