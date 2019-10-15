Kevin Feige Upped to Chief Creative Officer of Marvel

The consolidation has been coming for some time. Marvel Entertainment’s chairman Ike Perlmutter had been moved away from any film input after Feige threatened to leave in 2015. And while Marvel’s TV shows on ABC have been consistently underwhelming, and its Netflix slate of shows cratered, Feige this summer took charge of the new slate of shows that will be appearing on Disney+. Those shows will be tied to the wildly popular cinematic universe on which Marvel and Disney have been surfing on in recent years.

(It is unclear what this new structure means for Marvel's current head of TV, Jeph Loeb.)

The changes in the publishing side, the silo which feeds the screened entertainment side, highlight the shift. Dan Buckley will continue as president of Marvel Entertainment, still overseeing publishing’s creative and editorial drive while now reporting to Feige.

But Buckley’s duties relating to publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing and events will see him reporting to Perlmutter, who remains chairman.

For the time being, Marvel Entertainment’s creative leads remain the same. VP of content and character development Sana Amanat, editor-in-chief and head of global editorial CB Cebulski, and vp of creative and content development Stephen Wacker will continue to report to Buckley. Joe Quesada, exec vp, creative director of Marvel Entertainment also reports to Buckley.