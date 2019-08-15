Kevin Hart to Star in Superhero Comedy 'Night Wolf' at STX

HartBeat Productions will produce and oversee production with STXfilms' senior vp production Drew Simon.

Night Wolf is the latest project Hart has hopped on with STX, which released Hart's comedy-drama The Upside earlier this year. It was previously announced that the actor and his HartBeat banner are developing two new comedy projects: Black Friday, a body-switching comedy, and an untitled international romantic comedy.

"After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the team at HartBeat, hoping they would love it as much as we did. It is a big, broad comedy, and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin's comedic talent," said chairman of STXfilms Adam Fogelson.

"I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his [father-in-law]-to-be is secretly a superhero," added Hart.

Hart, who will next be in theaters with Sony's Jumanji sequel, is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose. Hernandez and Samit are represented by 3 Arts and Jackoway Austen.