Kevin Smith Says 'Jay and Silent Bob' Reboot to Start Production This Month

"Never give up, kids. Even when your heart wants to," Smith wrote, referring to the near-fatal heart attack he suffered almost a year ago.

They're back.

Kevin Smith on Saturday announced via social media that production on the Jay and Silent Bob reboot would begin within days.

"I first posted about #JayAndSilentBobReboot on @instagram 2/9/17. It’s been 2 years and 1 week since that post, during which time I almost died. But a week from Monday, we finally start rolling on reboot. Never give up, kids. Even when your heart wants to," Smith wrote, referring to the near-fatal heart attack he suffered almost a year ago.

When Smith announced he was working on the Miramax film in 2017, he explained that 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back would get a reboot because another Clerks film did not pan out (an unidentified cast member passed on it) and a sequel to Mallrats would make a better series than a movie. On Saturday, Smith pointed out he owns Jay and Silent Bob, but not his other previous works, which also made continuing them more challenging.

At the time, Smith described the reboot as "a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic Movie they hated so much. It's a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business's recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!"