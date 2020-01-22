'Key & Peele' Showrunner Jay Martel to Adapt 'Channel Blue' for Paramount Players
Paramount Players is developing a feature film adaptation of the sci-fi novel Channel Blue.
Jay Martel — the showrunner of Comedy Central's Key & Peele and more recently Alternatino With Arturo Castro — authored the book, which centers on an unemployed screenwriter who unwittingly stumbles upon Earth's most closely guarded secret: The planet is actually an ongoing reality show for an advanced race of aliens... and it's about to be blown up because of bad ratings.
Heat Vision breakdown
Martel will adapt his novel for the screen.
The studio label most recently released the John Cena-fronted kids feature Playing With Fire, and is in postproduction on the Dylan O'Brien action-comedy Monster Problems and the horror pic Body Cam, starring Mary J. Blige and Theo Rossi.
Martel's other credits include Warner Bros.’ Kevin Hart-Will Ferrell comedy Get Hard and the TV Land series Teachers. He is repped by Verve and Ziffren Brittenham.
Mia Galuppo
@miagaluppo
