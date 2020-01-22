HEAT VISION

'Key & Peele' Showrunner Jay Martel to Adapt 'Channel Blue' for Paramount Players

by Mia Galuppo
In the sci-fi story, Earth turns out to be an ongoing reality show for an advanced race of aliens and is about to be blown up because of bad ratings.
Jay Martel   |   Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paramount Players is developing a feature film adaptation of the sci-fi novel Channel Blue.

Jay Martel — the showrunner of Comedy Central's Key & Peele and more recently Alternatino With Arturo Castro — authored the book, which centers on an unemployed screenwriter who unwittingly stumbles upon Earth's most closely guarded secret: The planet is actually an ongoing reality show for an advanced race of aliens... and it's about to be blown up because of bad ratings.

Martel will adapt his novel for the screen.

The studio label most recently released the John Cena-fronted kids feature Playing With Fire, and is in postproduction on the Dylan O'Brien action-comedy Monster Problems and the horror pic Body Cam, starring Mary J. Blige and Theo Rossi.

Martel's other credits include Warner Bros.’ Kevin Hart-Will Ferrell comedy Get Hard and the TV Land series Teachers. He is repped by Verve and Ziffren Brittenham.

