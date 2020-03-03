Kickstarter Launches for Game Based on 'MIND MGMT' Comic

"I was lucky enough to meet two talented, award-winning board game designers that weren't just fans of MIND MGMT — they really got it,” Kindt said in a statement about his collaborators. “This isn't just the definitive board game interpretation of the comics, it's an interactive story-telling and training device. Proceed at your own risk."

MIND MGMT: The Psychic Espionage "Game" is the first release from new company Off the Page Games, but founder Cormier has worked with Lim to create a number of well-known games in the past, including Godfather: A New Don, Men in Black: Undercover and Orphan Black; the game introduces a system of playing, guaranteed to keep the experience evolving with each round.

“We’re introducing the SHIFT System where at the end of each game, the side that loses gets to open a package which will give them more components, cards and rules to improve their chances the next time they play,” Cormier explained. Included in each of the 10 sealed packages are new MIND MGMT stories by Kindt, adding up to more than 80 pages of new stories included in the game — making it a must-buy for fans of the cult series.

More information about the crowdfunding campaign can be found here.