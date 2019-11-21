Kids Graphic Novel Imprint 'Etch' to Launch with 'Carmen Sandiego,' 'Sherlock Bones' Titles

In a statement from the publisher, HMH Books for Young Readers creative director Jessica Handelman said, “The birth of Etch is a great example of grassroots enthusiasm being met with top-level support. From designers to editors and marketers, we have devoted, knowledgeable comics lovers involved in every part of the process of publishing these books.”

The line will launch in September 2020 with the following titles.

Dinomighty! by Greg Trine, illus. by Aaron Blecha, described by the publisher as “a zany caper featuring four dinosaur heroes for fans of Dog Man and The Bad Guys series.”

Sherlock Bones and the Natural History Mystery by Renee Treml, a mystery story featuring the unlikely combination of a bird skeleton detective and his stuffed parrot sidekick.

Ichiro by Ryan Inzana, a revised paperback edition of the Eisner-nominated YA comic centering around a Japanese-American boy and his relationship with Japanese gods and mythological creatures.

Carmen Sandiego: The Chasing Paper Caper, the third in a series of graphic novels tying in to the Netflix reboot of the classic animated series.

Future releases also announced by the publisher include Timo the Adventurer by Jonathan Garnier, illustrated by Yohan Sacré (Oct. 2020), Oh My Gods! by Stephanie Cooke and Insha Fitzpatrick, illustrated by Juliana Moon (Jan. 2021), and Power Up by Sam Nisson, illustrated by Darnell Johnson (Feb. 2021).