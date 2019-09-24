HEAT VISION

'Killing Eve' Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins 'Cruella'

by Mia Galuppo
Emma Stone is set to star as the titular villain in the Disney pic.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste   |   Joy Wong
Emma Stone is set to star as the titular villain in the Disney pic.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who is known for supporting turns in The Good Place, Barry and Killing Eve, has joined Disney's Cruella, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Emma Stone will play the titular villain in the film, which is described as an origin story set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. Emma Thompson is also set to star. 

The live-action take will be helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. The most recent script comes from Tony McNamara.

Andrew Gunn is producing Cruella with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

Howell-Baptiste, who is repped by CAA, Mosaic and the U.K.'s Troika, stars on the CBS All Access drama Why Women Kill opposite Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu.

