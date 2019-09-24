'Killing Eve' Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins 'Cruella'

Emma Stone is set to star as the titular villain in the Disney pic.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who is known for supporting turns in The Good Place, Barry and Killing Eve, has joined Disney's Cruella, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Emma Stone will play the titular villain in the film, which is described as an origin story set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. Emma Thompson is also set to star.

The live-action take will be helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. The most recent script comes from Tony McNamara.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown