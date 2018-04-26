Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Kin' Teases a Villainous James Franco

Jack Reynor and Myles Truit also star as adopted brothers who embark on an adventure in which their sole protection is a mysterious weapon that holds unknown powers.

"No bond is stronger than family," teases the official trailer, released Thursday, for Lionsgate’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Kin.

In the film, a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted young brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run after being targeted by a malevolent criminal (James Franco) and federal agents. Though in danger, the teenager comes across a mysterious weapon, once owned by otherworldly criminals, that manifests mystical powers. While fleeing from their foes, the weapon becomes the brothers’ sole protection as they embark on a journey through an obscure world.

“I know I’m not a good guy, but it’s been pretty incredible to be brothers for the first time,” Reynor's character is overheard telling his brother, referring to his stint in prison.

Dennis Quaid also stars in the film, playing the brothers’ father, while Zoe Kravitz will join the brothers' journey as a trusted ally.

The film marks the directorial debut of brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker, who will direct the sci-fi thriller from a script by Daniel Casey. The script was adapted from the Bakers' short film Bag Man, which debuted at SXSW in 2015. Lionsgate picked up the rights for the film in a pre-buy deal in the mid- to high $20 million range during last year's Toronto Film Festival.

Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen serve as producers of the project, along with No Trace Camping’s Jeff Arkuss, David Gross and Jesse Shapira. No Trace was the production company behind the 2015 Oscar contender Room.

Kin is set to hit theaters Aug. 31.