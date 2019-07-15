'The King's Man' Teaser Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Explains Origin of Kingsman Agency

The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the film, while Matthew Vaughn directed.

The trailer opens with one man carrying another on his back. The two dodge explosions from the water before a voiceover begins: "Throughout time our people robbed, lied and killed until one day we found ourselves nobleman," says T.E. Lawrence (Fiennes).

Clips of men going to war follow, as T.E. continues to explain the origins of the kingsman. "But that nobility never came from chivalry. It came from being tough and ruthless," he says. The war scene concludes with men being individually shot down.

Conrad (Dickinson) later trains to learn how to fight, as his mentor T.E. continues to explain that true power lies in knowing who you are fighting and how they can be successfully defeated.

The trailer concludes with T.E. taking Conrad to the Kingsman store. "I know you want to fight, but there are other ways of doing your duty," T.E. explains before he helps Conrad find the perfect uniform.

The King's Man will be in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020. Watch the full teaser trailer above.