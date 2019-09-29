'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Races to Save Millions in 'Kingsman' Prequel
20th Century Fox on Sunday released the first full trailer for The King's Man.
The action film, which is a prequel to the Kingsman film series, follows a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them in the film, which spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the movie, which Matthew Vaughn directed.
The King's Man will be released Feb. 14. Watch the trailer below.
