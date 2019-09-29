HEAT VISION

'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Races to Save Millions in 'Kingsman' Prequel

by Kimberly Nordyke
Matthew Vaughn's movie, which hits theaters Feb. 14, spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox
Matthew Vaughn's movie, which hits theaters Feb. 14, spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.

20th Century Fox on Sunday released the first full trailer for The King's Man.

The action film, which is a prequel to the Kingsman film series, follows a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them in the film, which spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the movie, which Matthew Vaughn directed.

The King's Man will be released Feb. 14. Watch the trailer below.

  • Kimberly Nordyke
HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Joker' Asked to "Speak for Itself" at Premiere with No Interviews
    by Aaron Couch
  2. Are Sony and Marvel Plotting a 'Spider-Man' Endgame?
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Races to Save Millions in 'Kingsman' Prequel
by Kimberly Nordyke
2.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Engagement Party Photos
by Ashley Iasimone, Billboard
3.
The Story Behind 'SNL' Host Woody Harrelson's "Fashionista" Look
by Ingrid Schmidt
4.
Saudi Crown Prince Denies Ordering Jamal Khashoggi's Murder in '60 Minutes' Interview
by the Associated Press
5.
Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B Goes Undercover With Floral Face Mask
by Rhonda Richford