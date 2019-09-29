'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Races to Save Millions in 'Kingsman' Prequel

The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the movie, which Matthew Vaughn directed.

The King's Man will be released Feb. 14. Watch the trailer below.