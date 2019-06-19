'Kingsman' Prequel Is Called 'The King's Man'

Fox has also released a new logline for the film, describing one man's race against time to stop a war.

Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel has a name.

The film is called The King's Man, with Disney and 20th Century Fox also revealing this logline: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them." The film will explore the origins of the independent intelligence agency.

The film was previously announced to hit theaters on Feb. 14 2020.

The The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickinson, and takes place long before the events of the mainline franchise. The first two films, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, and features a secret society of spies who work to stop global crises. The franchise is based on the comics by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The first Kingsman movie hinted at the origins of the spy agency, with it revealed that wealthy Britains who had lost their heirs in World War I donated their wealth to form the Kingsman.

Vaughn has said he plans on making a followup to his first two films to complete a trilogy.