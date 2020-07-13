K.J. Apa, Sofia Carson to Star in Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman's Invisible Narratives, which made the announcement, is behind the project that is also being produced by Catchlight Studios and directed by Adam Mason. Invisible Narratives is fully financing the production.

Set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown, Songbird tells of the budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico (Apa), who has rare immunity, and Sara (Carson), a young artist.

According to Monday's announcement, "to be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life."

Demi Moore is playing in the matriarch. Also on the call sheet are Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.

The movie is one of the first projects to go into production with the lifting of the lockdown and imposition of new safety restrictions, although it briefly was shut down by SAG-AFTRA.

Apa came to the fore playing Archie Andrews in Riverdale, the adaptation of the classic comic that is now in its fifth season. Earlier this year he toplined his first feature, the drama I Still Believe. Other credits include Fox Searchlight's The Hate U Give and Netlfix's The Last Summer. He is repped by UTA, Red11 Management, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Carson may be best known for her role as Evie in Disney's hit Descendants franchise (the third movie was released on the Disney Channel last year). She is also a singer, signed to Hollywood Records/Republic Records, with a social media following of over 18 million. Carson, repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham, is coming off of starring in Netflix's Feel the Beat, which debuted in June.