'Klaus: The Art of The Movie' to Explore Netflix Film

The behind-the-scenes hardcover will be released in November.

Ahead of the release of the Netflix’s first original animated movie, Titan Books will give readers the chance to see behind the scenes of the story of the chance meeting between Scandanavian postman Jesper and a mysterious toymaker in the frozen north with the hardcover book Klaus: The Art of the Movie.

Klaus, directed by Despicable Me creator Sergio Pablos, is intended to debut this holiday season, marking the beginning of a series of original Netflix animated features that will include work from former Disney animators Glen Keane and Chris Williams, as well as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio adaptation.

Titan’s The Art of the Movie will be written by Ramin Zahed, editor-in-chief of Animation Magazine and the Hugo Award-nominated author of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World: Movie Magic Vol. 2, and will feature concept art, key art and unseen sketches from the making of the movie. The book will also include pitch documents and an exclusive look at SPA Studios’ new 2D animation lighting and shadowing technique, which Zahmed has already previewed at Animation Magazine. The $50 hardcover release, which will also include an introduction from animator James Baxter, will be available Nov. 19.