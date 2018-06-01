Konami's 'Contra', 'Frogger' and 'Bomberman' Franchises to Expand Under New Deal (Exclusive)

4K Media will work closely with the gaming company to develop media, licensing, promotion and management strategies for the titles.

4K Media Inc. has expanded its portfolio of games to include the management of the iconic Konami games Bomberman, Contra and Frogger.

4K Media and Konami Digital Entertainment will work closely to develop media, licensing, promotion and management strategies for the titles, including the development of additional content and merchandise.

Bomberman, a maze-based strategic action game, was originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987. Last year, Konami released the latest edition in the series, Super Bomberman R, for the Nintendo Switch.

The iconic arcade game Frogger was first launched in 1981 and has spawned dozens of sequels and various iterations on multiple consoles over the past three-plus decades. It is one of the most recognizable games in branding, solidified in the gaming zeitgeist by references in pop culture from Seinfeld to Wreck-It Ralph.

Debuting in 1987, the run-and-gun arcade shooter Contra launched a franchise that has endured over the past three decades and sold more than four million units worldwide.

“Loaded with retro appeal and an existing passionate gamer fan base, these captivating games have tremendous potential to further entertain the next generation of fans with all-new, immersive brand experiences,” said Kristen Gray, 4K Media’s svp of business & legal affairs and operations. “The possibilities abound, and we’re energized by the chance to ‘hop’ into action, as Frogger might say.”

Konami Digital Entertainment, founded in 2006, is the core company of Konami Group, and it develops content for mobile, console and card games. In addition to the three aforementioned titles, the company is known for such franchises as Metal Gear, Silent Hill and Castlevania.

4K Media Inc. is a New York-based company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment. The company also manages the popular anime Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, owned by Konami, outside of Asia.