Korean Political Thriller 'Idol' Wins Top Prizes at Fantasia Film Fest
South Korea's political thriller Idol (Woo Sang) nabbed the Cheval Noir trophy for best feature and scored a best actor tie for Han Seok-kyu and Sul Kyung-gu at the Fantasia International Film Festival, where prizegiving is underway.
Writer-director Lee Su-jin’s second feature after Han Gong-ju, which portrays a budding politician finding himself in the middle of a hit-and-run case involving his son's blood-splattered car, debuted in Berlin.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Cheval Noir competition also gave its best director and best screenplay trophies to Carlo Mirabella-Davis for the psychodrama Swallow, which stars Haley Bennett as a woman whose disorder makes her eat tiny objects and bowed at Tribeca.
And the best actress prize went to Nina Medeiros for her star turn in the Brazilian horror thriller The Father's Shadow, by director Gabriela Amaral Almeida.
Fantasia, North America's largest genre festival that is set to run to Aug. 1, opened with the North American debut of Hideo Nakata's Sadako, the Japanese horror icon's return to his Ringu franchise, and also held a special screening of the upcoming Fox Searchlight horror film Ready of Not, starring Samara Weaving.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 23, 2019 6:37am PTby Ryan Parker
-
July 23, 2019 6:30am PTby Graeme McMillan , Patrick Shanley
-
July 23, 2019 6:00am PT
-
July 22, 2019 6:37pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 5:26pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 1:38pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 11:26am PT