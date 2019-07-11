Kristen Schaal Joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' (Exclusive)

Schaal is in theaters with Toy Story 4 in which she voices Trixie, the Triceratops toy. She also has a role in the upcoming STX/Dave Bautista comedy My Spy. On the small screen, she broke out with HBO's Flight of the Conchords, in which she played obsessed fan Mel, and she went on to star in Fox's Last Man on Earth. Other TV roles include FX's What We Do In the Shadows, NBC's 30 Rock and ABC's Modern Family.

Galaxy Quest filmmaker Dean Parisot is directing Face the Music. The script comes from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who penned 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

Anthony Carrigan is playing the villain, with the cast also including William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”), Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr. and Jillian Bell.

Scott Kroopf, who produced the first two installments, is producing Face the Music alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are acting as executive producers. Media entrepreneur and producer David Haring and Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment are financing. Orion Pictures will release Face the Music via its United Artists label. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the title.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for Aug. 21, 2020.

Schaal is repped by UTA.