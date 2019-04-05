Kumail Nanjiani in Talks to Join Angelina Jolie in Marvel's 'The Eternals' (Exclusive)

The superhero adventure project is one of two Marvel features prepping to shoot this year.

Kumail Nanjiani is the latest to go Marvel.

The comedian and Oscar-nominee is in negotiations to star alongside Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, one of two features that Marvel is prepping to shoot this year.

Chloe Zhao is directing the superhero adventure project, based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby. The heroes got a dusting off in the 2000s by author Neil Gaiman. The project features the super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials.

Jolie is understood to be playing the character named Sersi, a more outgoing Eternal who has not been afraid to movie amongst humankind.

Nanjiani’s character details were hidden in the sands of time.

Nanjiani, who earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing The Big Sick with wife Emily Gordon, is hitting a busy time period. On the TV side, he stars in the first Twilight Zone episode from CBS All-Access and exec producer Jordan Peele. On the movie side, he will be seen in Sony’s Men in Black: International, which is set to open June 14, and then stars with Dave Bautista in the action comedy Stuber, which Disney/Fox will open July 12.

Additionally, the actor, repped by by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose, recently wrapped Lovebirds, a comedy that also stars Issa Rae that he exec produced.

Marvel had no comment.