'Kung Fu' Movie in the Works with Universal and Director David Leitch

Kelly McCormick and Leitch are producing Kung Fu via their Universal-based 87North Productions alongside Stephen L’Hereaux. Kung Fu TV creator Ed Spielman will executive produce. Universal executive vice president of production Matt Reilly will oversee for the studio.

Leitch directed last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw for Universal, and is also known for helming Deadpool 2 (2018) and Atomic Blonde (2017). He began his career in stunts and broke out as a filmmaker by co-directing John Wick (2014). Leitch and McCormick are next in theaters with Nobody, the Bob Odenkirk thriller they produced and which opens Aug. 14 from Universal.

In addition to the big screen Kung Fu, an unrelated TV version is in development at the CW and would put an Asian-American woman in the lead.

Leitch and McCormick are represented by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.