Kylo Ren's Origins Explored in 'Star Wars' Comic

The fight between Skywalker and the seven Knights of Ren — one of whom identifies himself as Ren — ends in a stalemate, with Ren inviting Ben Solo to join them, before leaving; this happened years before Solo destroyed Skywalker’s Jedi temple, and it’s after that later point when Solo returns to Elphrona at the bidding of Snoke to search out the Knights anew. The issue ends with Ren inviting Solo to meet them, revealing that he knows Snoke in the process.

While the series has two more issues to run — showing, presumably, Ben Solo taking on the Kylo Ren identity for himself — the second issue alone adds new details, and new wrinkles, to the sequel trilogy’s storyline, including Snoke’s role (and through him, Palpatine’s) in Solo’s fall and induction into the Knights of Ren, and the fact that the Knights are clearly not following either the Jedi or Sith traditions… and their amusingly adolescent punk attitudes, instead, as evidenced by Ren’s introduction:

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren Nos. 1 and 2 are available now digitally and in comic book stores.