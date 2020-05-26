HEAT VISION

Scott Derrickson to Direct 'Labyrinth' Sequel

by Aaron Couch
Maggie Levin will write the script for TriStar Pictures.
Scott Derrickson   |   Matthias Nareyek/Getty
Maggie Levin will write the script for TriStar Pictures.

Scott Derrickson is stepping into the world of Labyrinth. The filmmaker is in talks to direct a sequel to the 1986 Jim Henson fantasy film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Maggie Levin will write the script for the TriStar Pictures film.

Labyrinth told of a teenager (Jennifer Connelly) who has to navigate a fantastical maze in order to save her young brother, kidnapped by a goblin king (David Bowie). Though the film was a box office disappointment, it became a cult hit and has remained in the public consciousness via comic books, video games and more. A sequel has been in the works for several years, with Don't Breathe's Fede Álvarez previously attached to direct.

Derrickson made a name for himself in the horror genre with The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) and went on to direct The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008), Sinister (2012) and Doctor Strange (2016). He is also attached to direct Chris Evans in the upcoming Skydance thriller Bermuda, which he joined after exiting Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange sequel over creative differences.

Levin recently wrote and directed "My Valentine," a chapter of Hulu and Blumhouse's horror anthology series Into the Dark.

Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing the Labyrinth sequel, with Brian Henson executive producing.  Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill are also executive producing. Blanca Lisa, vice president of feature film production, is overseeing for The Jim Henson Company. Caellum Allen is overseeing with Nicole Brown for TriStar Pictures.

Derrickson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Levin is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre. Cargill is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

