LAPD Investigating Theft of Iron Man Suit Used in Film

Los Angeles police are investigating the theft of an Iron Man suit used in at least one of the Marvel films. 

The theft from a Pacoima warehouse was reported Tuesday, LAPD spokesperson Rosario Herrera told The Hollywood Reporter.

Other items were also taken, but Herrera did not have the specifics on anything other than the Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. 

The costume is valued in the mid-six figures, police said. 

There are currently no suspects. The case remains under investigation. 

