'Laurel and Hardy' Revived as Comic Book Property

A new series from American Mythology Comics is set to debut in April.

Two comedic icons are making an unexpected return to comic books in 2019, with American Mythology Comics on Tuesday announcing a new Laurel and Hardy series to launch later this year featuring both all-new and classic material based on the beloved characters.

The new series, produced in partnership with Laurel and Hardy license holders Larry Harmon Pictures Corporation, will be written by S.A. Check and Jordan Gershowitz, with art by veteran cartoonist Jorge Pacheco, whose portfolio of work includes Harvey Comics’ Pink Panther and Felix the Cat, as well as DC’s Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo comics.

In addition to the new material, American Mythology plans to reprint classic comic book material featuring the comedians; DC Entertainment, Dell Comics and Gold Key Comics are just some of the publishers that have released Laurel and Hardy material throughout the years since their comic book debut in 1949.

In a statement, Larry Harmon Pictures Corporation vp Marci Breth said, “With the current international release of our new Laurel & Hardy feature film, Stan & Ollie, the timing is perfect to reintroduce Laurel & Hardy Comics to new generations of Laurel & Hardy fans, as well as of course to the millions of existing fans around the world.”

Laurel and Hardy No. 1 is set to be released in April.