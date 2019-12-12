LeBron James, Alex Morgan, More Star Athletes Skate Onto Apple Arcade in Latest Sports Title

'Ultimate Rivals' — an arcade sports game in the vein of 'NBA Jam' that utilizes licenses from professional sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the WNBA — was revealed at Thursday night's Game Awards.

Apple has added yet another title to its Arcade subscription gaming service, bringing its overall total to more than 100 offerings. Ultimate Rivals — an arcade sports game in the vein of NBA Jam that utilizes licenses from professional sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the WNBA — was revealed at Thursday night's Game Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From indie game developer Bit Fry Game Studios, Ultimate Rivals grants players access to stylized digital avatars of some of the sports world's biggest stars, from LeBron James to Alex Morgan to Sidney Crosby to J.J. Watt. The first title in what aims to be a series of specific sport games, Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, places star athletes on the NHL ice in three different, futuristic-aesthetic arenas: San Francisco, Washington D.C. and New York City.

