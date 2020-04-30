LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam' Sequel Is Called 'A New Legacy'
Twenty four years after Michael Jordan's Space Jam hit theaters, LeBron James is picking up the legacy. On Thursday, the NBA star revealed the sequel to Jordan's 1996 film is called Space Jam: A New Legacy. James also shared the logo for the film.
Legacy comes from director Malcolm D. Lee, known for helming Girls Trip and Night School. The latest draft of the script is from Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Searching's Sev Ohanian. Space Jam: Legacy is James' first starring movie role after earning praise for a supporting role in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.
Heat Vision breakdown
1996's Space Jam starred Jordan and featured cameos from a number of NBA all-stars, in addition to classic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny. It earned more than $230 million globally.
Warner Bros. has Space Jam: Legacy dated to open July 16, 2021.
Repost from #LeBronJames: 2021. pic.twitter.com/G499sIvXL6— Space Jam A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 30, 2020
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
