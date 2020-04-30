HEAT VISION

LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam' Sequel Is Called 'A New Legacy'

by Aaron Couch
'Girls Trip' helmer Malcolm D. Lee is directing the sequel to the Michael Jordan film.
LeBron James   |   Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
'Girls Trip' helmer Malcolm D. Lee is directing the sequel to the Michael Jordan film.

Twenty four years after Michael Jordan's Space Jam hit theaters, LeBron James is picking up the legacy. On Thursday, the NBA star revealed the sequel to Jordan's 1996 film is called Space Jam: A New Legacy. James also shared the logo for the film.

Legacy comes from director Malcolm D. Lee, known for helming Girls Trip and Night School. The latest draft of the script is from Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Searching's Sev Ohanian. Space Jam: Legacy is James' first starring movie role after earning praise for a supporting role in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.

Heat Vision breakdown

1996's Space Jam starred Jordan and featured cameos from a number of NBA all-stars, in addition to classic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny. It earned more than $230 million globally.

Warner Bros. has Space Jam: Legacy dated to open July 16, 2021.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Gina Rodriguez to Lead Paramount Comedy 'The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed'
    by Mia Galuppo
  2. 'Hercules' Live-Action Remake in the Works From Disney, 'Shang-Chi' Writer (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Trilby Beresford
LATEST NEWS
1.
LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam' Sequel Is Called 'A New Legacy'
by Aaron Couch
2.
Hasbro Faces Reduced Revenue, Earnings Amid Film Tentpole Delays
by Etan Vlessing
3.
Showtime: Movies Leaving in May
by Lexy Perez
4.
Showtime's New Releases Coming in May 2020
by Lexy Perez
5.
Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy: "We're Very Excited and Happy"
by Lexy Perez