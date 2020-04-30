LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam' Sequel Is Called 'A New Legacy'

'Girls Trip' helmer Malcolm D. Lee is directing the sequel to the Michael Jordan film.

Twenty four years after Michael Jordan's Space Jam hit theaters, LeBron James is picking up the legacy. On Thursday, the NBA star revealed the sequel to Jordan's 1996 film is called Space Jam: A New Legacy. James also shared the logo for the film.

Legacy comes from director Malcolm D. Lee, known for helming Girls Trip and Night School. The latest draft of the script is from Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Searching's Sev Ohanian. Space Jam: Legacy is James' first starring movie role after earning praise for a supporting role in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.

