Legendary Comics Partners with Oscar Isaac For 'Head Wounds: Sparrow' Graphic Novel

The actor developed the project, created by childhood friends, through his Mad Gene production company.

Just because Comic-Con is all online this year doesn’t mean that there won’t be any surprise appearances in the virtual panels: Legendary Comics’ Comic-Con@Home panel Thursday featured Oscar Isaac talking about a new graphic novel he’s involved in developing, Head Wounds: Sparrow.

The project comes from Isaac, Bob Johnson, and John Alvey, who have been friends since childhood, and was inspired by a dream of Johnson’s that came following his diagnosis with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The story centers around the character of Leo Guidry, a cop with a “psychic head wound” that pushes him to uncover a new empathy that can help him survive a war between angels, devils and everything in between.

Heat Vision breakdown

“Bob Johnson has a mind and a soul like no one else,” Isaac said in a statement about the project. “Our friendship and creative collaboration has spanned nearly three decades. I couldn’t be more excited to bring his unique and singular vision of Head Wounds: Sparrow to life with the incredible group of artists we’ve assembled.” The graphic novel will be written by Brian Buccellato (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, DC’s The Flash and Injustice: Gods Among Us), with art by Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom, Marvel’s Black Bolt), working from Johnson and Alvey’s direction. The project was developed by Isaac for his production company Mad Gene. Head Wounds: Sparrow will be available online and in stores early 2021, according to the publisher.