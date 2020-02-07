Legendary's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Reboot Finds Directors

The plot is being kept under wraps, but the 1974 film from director Tobe Hooper centers on a group of friends who encounter a family of cannibals, including the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface. Hooper made the controversial pic for less than $300,000 and it became one of the most influential horror films ever made, spawning multiple sequels and remakes. It was banned in multiple countries but ended up making more than $30.8 million.

The Tohills hail from Ireland and saw their first feature, The Dig, screen at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018. They are repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.