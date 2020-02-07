HEAT VISION

Legendary's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Reboot Finds Directors

by Aaron Couch
'The Dig' filmmakers Ryan and Andy Tohill will helm the new horror project.
'The Dig' filmmakers Ryan and Andy Tohill will helm the new horror project.

A new take on cult horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming to the big screen. Legendary has tapped Ryan and Andy Tohill to reboot the 1974 film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker behind Don't Breathe, is producing with Rodolfo Sayagues via their Bad Hombre banner. Chris Thomas Devlin is penning the script.

The plot is being kept under wraps, but the 1974 film from director Tobe Hooper centers on a group of friends who encounter a family of cannibals, including the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface. Hooper made the controversial pic for less than $300,000 and it became one of the most influential horror films ever made, spawning multiple sequels and remakes. It was banned in multiple countries but ended up making more than $30.8 million.

The Tohills hail from Ireland and saw their first feature, The Dig, screen at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018. They are repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.

