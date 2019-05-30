6:00am PT by Borys Kit
Lego to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Lunar Landing With New Building Set
The 50th anniversary of the lunar landing is getting the Lego treatment via a new 1000-piece building set.
Developed in cooperation with NASA, the set hails from Lego’s more advanced Creator Expert line features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11's Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag.
The piece is actually two modules used in the landing and return flights, with the descent stage coming with gold-colored landing pads and panels, opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder. The ascent stage has a detailed interior with room for 2 astronauts (the set comes with two golden-helmeted mini-fig astronauts).
The new set marks the third time that Lego has celebrated the lunar landing. The first occasion was with a set in 1976, then again in 2003 in a line of space exploration-themed Lego Discovery. The new set, with its 1087 pieces, is geared for ages 16 and over.
Lego is using the 50th anniversary to also launch a line of space-themed sets under Lego City Space geared for younger builders. Among the sets is a shuttle, space station, and deep space rocket.
The Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, which measures over 7 inches high and 7 inches deep, will hit Lego stores and Lego.com on June 1 and sell for $99.99 ($139.99 in Canada).
