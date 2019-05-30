Lego to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Lunar Landing With New Building Set

The 50th anniversary of the lunar landing is getting the Lego treatment via a new 1000-piece building set.

Developed in cooperation with NASA, the set hails from Lego’s more advanced Creator Expert line features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11's Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag.

The piece is actually two modules used in the landing and return flights, with the descent stage coming with gold-colored landing pads and panels, opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder. The ascent stage has a detailed interior with room for 2 astronauts (the set comes with two golden-helmeted mini-fig astronauts).

The new set marks the third time that Lego has celebrated the lunar landing. The first occasion was with a set in 1976, then again in 2003 in a line of space exploration-themed Lego Discovery. The new set, with its 1087 pieces, is geared for ages 16 and over.

Lego is using the 50th anniversary to also launch a line of space-themed sets under Lego City Space geared for younger builders. Among the sets is a shuttle, space station, and deep space rocket.

The Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, which measures over 7 inches high and 7 inches deep, will hit Lego stores and Lego.com on June 1 and sell for $99.99 ($139.99 in Canada).