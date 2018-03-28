'Lego The Incredibles' Game Lets Fans Become Pixar Superheroes

The new game, inspired by both of Brad Bird's animated superhero movies, will be released on the same day as 'The Incredibles 2.'

This summer, fans of The Incredibles won’t just be able to watch Brad Bird’s sequel to the beloved 2004 Pixar movie — they’ll be able to join the family for themselves in the newly announced Lego The Incredibles video game.

Inspired by both the original movie and this year’s The Incredibles 2 — as is clear from the logo redesign in the launch trailer — the game allows players to explore a number of locations from the movies, including Municiberg and Nomanisan Island, as they work together to bring supervillains to justice. There is a two-player mode available for that authentic “co-operating with friends and family and being frustrated by the experience” feel.

“Fans of all ages will enjoy this new Incredibles gaming experience,” Lisa Anderson, VP, Games, Disney, said in a statement. “Lego The Incredibles introduces thrilling new adventures led by the incomparable Incredibles family, and puts their powers, and their family, to the test in a Lego world full of fun and surprises.”

Lego The Incredibles is the result of a collaboration between Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The Lego Group, Disney and Pixar, and will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 15, 2018 — which just so happens to be the same day that The Incredibles 2 opens in theaters. Watch the launch trailer for the game below.