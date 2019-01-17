'Lego Movie 2' Debut Tracking Between $45M-$60M

The gender-bending 'What Men Want' also comes on tracking.

Warner Bros.' The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part looks to assemble between $45 million-$60 million in its box office debut, according to early tracking for North America.

The studio still has three weeks in which to wage its final marketing push for the animated film, so projections could easily climb higher. Lego Movie 2 hits theaters on Feb. 8, exactly five years after the first Lego Movie transformed into a box office sensation, opening to $69.1 million domestically and earning $469.2 million worldwide.

It also spawned two spinoffs, The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller helmed the first Lego pic; this time out, directing duties belong to Trisha Gum and Mike Mitchell. The sequel features the return of original voices Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Jonah Hill, Alison Brie and more. Newcomers to the voice cast include Tiffany Haddish.

Lego Movie 2 opens opposite Paramount's What Men Want, a gender-swapping version of the 2000 Nancy Meyers-directed feature What Women Want. Taraji P. Henson stars opposite Tracy Morgan, with Adam Shankman directing.

Early prerelease tracking shows the Paramount Players comedy debuting to $20 million domestically. (What Men Want is counting on being a Valentine's Day crowd-pleaser.)

Lionsgate's Cold Pursuit and Orion Pictures' horror pic The Prodigy also launch on Feb. 8.

Cold Pursuit, an action-thriller starring Liam Neeson, Emmy Rossum and Laura Dern, is tracking to open between $7 million-$12 million.

Starring Taylor Schilling, Peter Mooney and Jackson Robert Scott, The Prodigy is projected to earn between $6 million-$9 million.