It's Game On in 'Lego Movie 2' Trailer

Everything is still awesome in 'The Second Part.'

The first pieces of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part have arrived.

The trailer for the movie reunites some of the familiar faces from the 2014 hit, including regular guy turned Master Builder Emmet Brickowoski (Chris Pratt) and Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks). Other characters returning for the film include Batman (Will Arnett), Superman (Channing Tatum) and Green Lantenr (Jonah Hill).

Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed the first film, which earned $469.1 million for Warner Bros. This time around, Mike Mitchell is directing.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is set for Feb. 8, 2019.