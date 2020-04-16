Lego Reveals New 'Star Wars' A-Wing Building Set

The ship had already gotten the Lego treatment via previous sets, but now it joins the high-end UCS line, which offers substantially more detailing, is geared for the older builder and costs more.

This set is a 1,673-piece construction that measures 10.5 inches high, 16.5 inches long and 10 inches wide when built. It also includes a new-for-May 2020 A-wing pilot mini-figure and removable canopy, which allows builders access to the ship’s detailed cockpit for the first time ever. The price tag is $199.99.

The set, with images below, will launch May 1 and is timed to May the 4th, the now-annual Star Wars holiday that is "commemorated" by fans, as well as Lucasfilm and various companies. It will be available directly from Lego stores and lego.com.