Lego Reveals New 'Star Wars' A-Wing Building Set

by Borys Kit
The 1,673-piece model hails from the company's prestigious Ultimate Collector Series line.
Courtesy of Lego
Lego on Thursday unveiled its latest Star Wars building set, the A-Wing Starfighter from its Ultimate Collector Series line.

The A-Wing first appeared in 1983's Return of the Jedi and the ships are known for their speed as they flick in and out of battles. They were more recently popularized on the animated TV series Star Wars Rebels and in various video games.

Heat Vision breakdown

The ship had already gotten the Lego treatment via previous sets, but now it joins the high-end UCS line, which offers substantially more detailing, is geared for the older builder and costs more.

This set is a 1,673-piece construction that measures 10.5 inches high, 16.5 inches long and 10 inches wide when built. It also includes a new-for-May 2020 A-wing pilot mini-figure and removable canopy, which allows builders access to the ship’s detailed cockpit for the first time ever. The price tag is $199.99.

The set, with images below, will launch May 1 and is timed to May the 4th, the now-annual Star Wars holiday that is "commemorated" by fans, as well as Lucasfilm and various companies. It will be available directly from Lego stores and lego.com.

