'The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special' to Debut on Disney+ in November

After more than four decades, it’ll finally be safe to say “Happy Life Day” this November when Disney+ debuts The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special — part of a new holiday-themed push for the Lucasfilm property that will also include an advent calendar and sticker book, and take it beyond last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The animated special, produced by Atomic Cartoons, The Lego Group, and Lucasfilm, will take place following Rise of Skywalker and reunite the main characters from that movie as they celebrate Life Day, the holiday originally created for the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. Thanks to a mishap at a mysterious Jedi Temple, Rey will find herself thrown through time, meeting characters from elsewhere (and elsewhen) in the Skywalker Saga, including Yoda, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new Holiday Special will be accompanied by the release of a Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, featuring characters from the special, as well as DK’s Lego Star Wars Holiday Sticker Book. It’s likely no coincidence that the plot of the Holiday Special features characters from across the entire Skywalker Saga series of movies, with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game already announced and rumored for a fall 2020 release. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, directed by Ken Cunningham from a script by David Shayne, will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 17.