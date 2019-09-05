Lego Unveils 4,700-Piece ‘Star Wars’ Star Destroyer Set

The piece, which hails from Lego’s Ultimate Collector Series, geared for dedicated expert builders, is also one of its most expensive, retailing at $699.99 US.

The Star Destroyer, named the Devastator, captures the details of the starship that appeared in the opening scenes of the original 1977 movie, and includes swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, hinge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing. It also comes with a scale version of the Rebel ship, Tantive IV. On the stand, it measures 17” (44cm) high, 43” (110cm) long and 26” (66cm). It’s over 14” (37cm) high without the stand.

With a precise brick count of 4,784 pieces, it comes behind an Ultimate Collectors Set Millennium Falcon as well as another retired Falcon set, along with the Lego Taj Mahal and Ninjago City to land in the top five biggest of all time. (The aforementioned UCS Falcon has the top spot with 7,541.)

The set hits stores Oct. 1, Sept. 18 for Lego VIP members.

Check out the images below.