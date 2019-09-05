HEAT VISION

Lego Unveils 4,700-Piece ‘Star Wars’ Star Destroyer Set

by Borys Kit
With a hefty price tag, you may have to sell your 'Amazing Spider-Man' #300 to buy it.
Courtesy of Lego
With a hefty price tag, you may have to sell your 'Amazing Spider-Man' #300 to buy it.

This is the Lego set serious builder are looking for.

In what is shaping up to be one of the biggest sets of all time, Lego today unveiled the 4,700-plus piece Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The piece, which hails from Lego’s Ultimate Collector Series, geared for dedicated expert builders, is also one of its most expensive, retailing at $699.99 US.

The Star Destroyer, named the Devastator, captures the details of the starship that appeared in the opening scenes of the original 1977 movie, and includes swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, hinge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing. It also comes with a scale version of the Rebel ship, Tantive IV. On the stand, it measures 17” (44cm) high, 43” (110cm) long and 26” (66cm). It’s over 14” (37cm) high without the stand.

With a precise brick count of 4,784 pieces, it comes behind an Ultimate Collectors Set Millennium Falcon as well as another retired Falcon set, along with the Lego Taj Mahal and Ninjago City to land in the top five biggest of all time. (The aforementioned UCS Falcon has the top spot with 7,541.)

The set hits stores Oct. 1, Sept. 18 for Lego VIP members.

Check out the images below.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Classic SNES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch
    by Patrick Shanley
  2. 'Overwatch' Coming to Nintendo Switch
    by Patrick Shanley
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Katherine Schaffstall
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Four Tony Award Winners Join Broadway Cast of 'The Music Man' (Exclusive)
by David Rooney
2.
Michael Kors Short Documentary Debuts on YouTube (Exclusive)
by Bronwyn Cosgrave
3.
Lego Unveils 4,700-Piece ‘Star Wars’ Star Destroyer Set
by Borys Kit
4.
Toronto: 'The Two Popes,' Potential Audience Award Winner, Sets Its Oscar Categories (Exclusive)
by Scott Feinberg
5.
Has the Mystery of Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Finally Been Solved? A TV Newsman's Obsessive Quest
by Gary Baum