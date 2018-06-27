First Look: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt in Tarantino's Sharon Tate Drama

DiCaprio shared a photo of himself and Pitt from the set of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Months after it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt would star in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a first look at the forthcoming Sharon Tate drama.

In the photo, DiCaprio and Pitt — both dressed in '60s garb — stand in front of a set of stone pillars and smolder at the camera. "First look," DiCaprio captioned the post. "#OnceUponATimeInHollywood."

Sony Pictures announced the project in February. Tarantino — who is directing and producing the film, for which he also wrote the script — describes it as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate."

At this year's CinemaCon, Tarantino said Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done." The filmmaker also expressed his enthusiasm over DiCaprio's and Pitt's onscreen collaboration: "Sony and myself will be coming to the theaters with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry and Damian Lewis joined the movie's A-list ensemble cast, which includes Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino has said of the film. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is being produced by Tarantino, David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh, is set to be released Aug. 9, 2019.