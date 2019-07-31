Quentin Tarantino Explains Choice to Make DiCaprio's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Character Bipolar

Tarantino, a well known fan of classic film and TV, would tell DiCaprio during production about Dalton's past exploits based on actual characters in shows. After awhile, DiCaprio needed more to find his character.

"In a very nice way, Leo would say 'Ok, all of that is well and good about all this minutia, [but] I need something to act,'" Tarantino said.

In one instance, Tarantino told DiCaprio a story about the late actor Pete Duel who starred in the 1970s western series Alias Smith and Jones (a childhood favorite of Tarantino).

The 31-year-old Duel died by suicide in 1971. Through his research, Tarantino learned Duel had a drinking problem due to his self-medicating apparent undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

"Leo got that," Tarantino said. "Now, we already had Rick a drinker, but the whole thing about undiagnosed bipolar and not knowing how that works, and the weird pendulum swings of emotion you would have ... that became a really interesting thing that we thought Rick could deal through. And that gave Leo a good, solid ground in which to work and build a character and have a subtext going on inside of scenes that doesn't have to revolve around the story of the scene."

Rick has numerous breakdowns in the film, the largest outburst being in his trailer after forgetting his lines during a scene for his guest spot on a TV series.

DiCaprio said Rick being bipolar did not need to be "overtly" shown to the audience. "We never say the word 'bipolar,'" Tarantino interjected.

Also starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the ninth picture by Tarantino was released last weekend. The Sony film has been met with critical and box office success.

Watch the full video with Tarantino and DiCaprio, below.