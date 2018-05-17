Lex Luthor Meets Porky Pig as DC Plans 4 New Looney Tunes Crossovers (Exclusive)

Get ready for Catwoman and Black Canary to take on Tweety and Sylvester, while Daffy Duck meets a foe far deadlier than Bugs Bunny.

A year after Batman met Elmer Fudd, Wonder Woman met the Tasmanian Devil and Jonah Hex met Yosemite Sam, the worlds of DC Entertainment and Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes are crossing over once more, with four more special issues set to arrive this summer showcasing meetings many never thought possible.

Each issue will run 48 pages and feature two strips — a lead, featuring the title characters meeting in a style akin to DC’s superhero line, and a back-up short told in a manner more fitting the traditional Looney Tunes aesthetic. The second year of crossovers follows the success of 2017's experiment, which features six titles pairing characters from DC’s back catalog and the animated franchise, resulting in titles like Martian Manhunter/Marvin the Martian, Legion of Super-Heroes/Bugs Bunny and the critically acclaimed Batman/Elmer Fudd.

This year’s pairings are similarly diverse, combining big name characters from both sides of the aisle — The Joker/Daffy Duck, say, or Catwoman/Tweety and Sylvester — with at least one unexpected appearance, as Harley Quinn meets Gossamer — a name that might not be immediately familiar, but his appearance certainly is; he’s the hairy orange monster that debuted in 1946’s “Hair-Raising Hare” short.

Perhaps the most interesting of the new titles is Lex Luthor/Porky Pig, written by The Flintstones and Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles’ Mark Russell — a comic that, from its description, seems to have a lot more in common with what’s happening in the news than might be immediately expected given the characters involved.

All four issues will be released digitally and in comic book stores Aug. 29. Read the official solicitations for each special issue below, courtesy of DC:

CATWOMAN/TWEETY AND SYLVESTER SPECIAL #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE, with art by INAKI MIRANDA

Backup story written by SHEA FONTANA, with art by WALTER CARZON

Cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

In his relentless pursuit of Tweety, Sylvester suddenly finds himself with a new, human ally—Catwoman! Tweety then realizes that he’s going to need some help too, and recruits a super-hero of his own, Black Canary! It isn’t long before the scale of the conflict begins to get out of control and suddenly there’s a full-scale war between cats and birds that threatens to take over all of Gotham.

HARLEY QUINN/GOSSAMER SPECIAL #1

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and AMANDA CONNER, with art by PIER BRITO

Backup story written by SHOLLY FISCH, with art by DAVE ALVAREZ

cover by AMANDA CONNER

A violent storm leaves a large crate washed up on the beach at Coney Island. When Harley breaks it open to see what’s inside, she suddenly has a new playmate to add to her cast of friends—a large, furry, orange beast called Gossamer. It’s all fun and games until a giant robot attacks them. But who sent it? Harley immediately suspects only one man, but is it really The Joker behind this destructive rampage?

THE JOKER/ DAFFY DUCK SPECIAL #1

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, with art and cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

Backup story written by JOEY CAVALIERI, with art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

When Daffy Duck pays a call to the Acme corporate headquarters in Gotham City, he finds the company long gone and their abandoned building now occupied by The Joker. With a hit in progress, Daffy tries to sneak away, only to find himself in the clutches of the Clown Prince of Crime. But Joker decides that there’s some potential in this manic bird and forces Daffy to join his gang. Will he find a way to escape…or will he become The Joker’s new right-hand duck?

LEX LUTHOR/ PORKY PIG SPECIAL #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL, with art by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Backup story written by JIM FANNING, with art by JOHN LOTER

cover by BEN OLIVER

Facing financial and personal ruin, a desperate Porky Pig applies for and gets and entry-level position with LexCorp. Grateful to his new benefactor, Porky becomes Luthor’s most loyal employee and defender. But when a major scandal breaks in the news and Lex is called before a Congressional Committee, guess who is about to be offered up as the sacrificial pig?