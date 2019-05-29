Liam Hemsworth, Richard Dreyfuss Films Join Fantasia Fest Lineup

The event will also present 'American Psycho' producer Edward Pressman with a career award and feature world premieres for Bobby Miller's 'Critters Attack!' and Harold Holscher's '8.'

The Fantasia International Film Festival, North America’s largest genre film festival, on Wednesday released the first wave of titles for its upcoming 23rd edition.

The fest, set to run from July 11-Aug. 1 in Montreal, will feature world premieres for the Liam Hemsworth-starring action thriller Killerman, directed by Malik Bader; Bobby Miller's Critters Attack!, starring Dee Wallace and Tashiana Washington; Harold Holscher's 8, a horror film that hinges on African folklore and mythology; and Brett and Drew Pierce's witchcraft drama The Wretched, starring John-Paul Howard and Piper Curda.

Fantasia also booked North American premieres for Shelagh McLeod's Astronaut, which stars Richard Dreyfuss and Colm Feore; Lee Won-tae's The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil action thriller, which bowed in Cannes; and Lee Su-jin's Idol, a blood-soaked South Korean thriller that debuted in Berlin.

Festival organizers will also honor indie film producer giant Edward Pressman — whose genre credits include classics like Conan the Destroyer, Bad Lieutenant, The Crow and American Psycho — with a lifetime achievement award.

Pressman also produced Brian De Palma's Sisters and Phantom of the Paradise, which will screen at Fantasia.

Fest organizers will make additional lineup announcements in July.