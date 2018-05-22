Liam Neeson Joins Chris Hemsworth in 'Men in Black' Spinoff

Tessa Thompson is also starring in the revival.

Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony's Men in Black spinoff.

Fate of the Furious filmmaker F. Gary Gray is directing the project, written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The studio has the film dated for a June 14, 2019, release.

Hemsworth and Thompson are not playing the same alien-fighting and world-saving characters portrayed by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the initial film trilogy. The new movie is set in the same onscreen world, however.

Plot details and the characters Hemsworth and Thompson will portray are being kept secret, but on the Neeson front, it is known that he will play the head of the Men in Black organization in London, where the story begins.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies, are back as producers, while Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer.

Neeson, repped by CAA, starred in the action movie The Commuter earlier this year and will appear in Steve McQueen’s crime drama Widows, which Fox will open Nov. 16.