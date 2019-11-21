Valve Unveils New 'Half-Life' VR Game

The first trailer for the new game shows protagonist Alyx exploring a futuristic city, battling aliens, scavenging for items and searching for her father. The new game is set between the events of the original Half-Life and its sequel.

"Everyone at Valve is excited to be returning to the world of Half-Life", Valve founder Gabe Newell said in a statement. "VR has energized us. We've invested a lot of ourselves in the technology. But we're also game developers at heart, and to be devoting ourselves to a VR game this ambitious is just as exciting. For that to come in the form of Half-Life feels like the culmination of a lot things we care a lot about: truly great games, cutting edge technology, and open platforms."

Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley also sat down with the team at Valve to discuss the upcoming game in a new video posted on Thursday morning.

David Speyrer, a lead designer on Half-Life 2, noted that fans were clamoring for Valve's "next big" VR game after the 2016 release of The Lab. “We settled on Portal or Half-Life as interesting,” said Speyrer, though he admitted that the team moved away from Portal as an option because the game’s mechanics might “make people sick” in VR. “Half-Life is about this cadence of story, combat, puzzle, exploration … and they all seem to be reinvented in interesting ways in VR.”

Since its initial debut in 1998, the Half-Life series has sold more than 18 million copies. Fans eagerly awaiting a third installment in the main series have adopted "Half-Life 3 confirmed" as a rallying cry attached to any cryptic bit of news surrounding Valve or its co-founder Gabe Newell.

More information on the upcoming game will be revealed at The Game Awards on Dec. 12.