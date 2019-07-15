Lego Bringing Life-Size Iron Man to Comic-Con (Exclusive)

The 'Avengers: Endgame' version consists of 35,119 bricks.

One of the pleasures of San Diego Comic-Con is the giant footprint of the toy companies. It’s the exclusive, Comic-Con-only collectibles on sale. It’s the sneak peek of upcoming toys. It’s the interactive elements. And it’s Instagram-ready installations.

Lego has mastered all the above, with one of the highlights being life-size Lego statues that attract throngs of fans who pose with stormtroopers, Thanos and Batman.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown