HEAT VISION

Lego Bringing Life-Size Iron Man to Comic-Con (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
The 'Avengers: Endgame' version consists of 35,119 bricks.

One of the pleasures of San Diego Comic-Con is the giant footprint of the toy companies. It’s the exclusive, Comic-Con-only collectibles on sale. It’s the sneak peek of upcoming toys. It’s the interactive elements. And it’s Instagram-ready installations.

Lego has mastered all the above, with one of the highlights being life-size Lego statues that attract throngs of fans who pose with stormtroopers, Thanos and Batman.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

With Avengers: Endgame very much in the picture, this year Lego is unveiling a life-size Iron Man wearing a modified Infinity Gauntlet.

The six-and-a-half foot statue, which weighs 188 pounds, consists of 35,119 bricks and took Lego Master Builders 225 hours to design and build.

Check out the video and the photos, and add this to the list of things to see at Comic-Con.

