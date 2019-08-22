'Lifeformed' Comic Short Drops Ahead of Graphic Novel (Exclusive)
Lifeformed, the Dark Horse Comics middle-grade sci-fi series about a young girl surviving an alien invasion, returns next month with Lifeformed Vol. 2: Hearts and Minds, but Cleo is back right now with an exclusive preview comic debuting on Heat Vision.
"Party Crasher," a one-off story by series creators Matt Mair Lowery and Cassie Anderson, introduces the 11-year-old Cleo, a girl left orphaned when aliens invade who has now joined the fight against the extraterrestrial threat. She's not doing so alone, however; she's accompanied by Alex, an alien turned against his race who's now posing as her father.
The original Lifeformed graphic novel, Lifeformed: Cleo Makes Contact, was released in 2017. The new Lifeformed Vol. 2: Hearts and Minds will be released September 4. Until then, get to know the main players with "Party Crashers."
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan
by Richard Newby