'Lifeformed' Comic Short Drops Ahead of Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

The Dark Horse Comics property centers on a young girl surviving during an alien invasion.

Lifeformed, the Dark Horse Comics middle-grade sci-fi series about a young girl surviving an alien invasion, returns next month with Lifeformed Vol. 2: Hearts and Minds, but Cleo is back right now with an exclusive preview comic debuting on Heat Vision.

"Party Crasher," a one-off story by series creators Matt Mair Lowery and Cassie Anderson, introduces the 11-year-old Cleo, a girl left orphaned when aliens invade who has now joined the fight against the extraterrestrial threat. She's not doing so alone, however; she's accompanied by Alex, an alien turned against his race who's now posing as her father.

The original Lifeformed graphic novel, Lifeformed: Cleo Makes Contact, was released in 2017. The new Lifeformed Vol. 2: Hearts and Minds will be released September 4. Until then, get to know the main players with "Party Crashers."













