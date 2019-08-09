Lion Forge Animation Launches With 'Hair Love' Short

The final short, created in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation, features Issa Rae as the voice of the young girl’s mother, and is produced by concept creator Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver, Stacey Newton, Monica A. Young, and Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed. Both Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Frank Abney (animator, Toy Story 4) serve as executive producers alongside Jordan Peele, Harrison Barnes, Andrew Hawkins, Yara and Keri Shahidi.

In a statement, Lion Forge’s David Steward II talked about the reasons why Hair Love was the ideal project to launch the company’s animation division. “With Lion Forge Animation, our goal remains in line with what we accomplished in publishing; to showcase a variety of authentic voices and experiences through our work, whether created internally or through partnership with top talent. Matthew’s vision for this project checked all of these boxes, and is a heartfelt authentic story that rings true to so many in the African American community, especially those of us who are fathers with daughters of our own.”

Carl Reed, Lion Forge chief creative officer, added, “As a father of an eight-year-old daughter with 3b hair, I can personally relate so directly to this project, and was therefore drawn to its themes immediately. This film presents such a unique perspective on such a common part of our daily experience, providing a rare on-screen moment for African American parents to connect with. Matthew A. Cherry has given us an uplifting, positive view of black families; and thanks to Sony Pictures Animation running this theatrically, one that we will have an opportunity to share with the world.”

Hair Love makes its theatrical debut Aug. 14.