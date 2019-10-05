Lion Forge Comics, Binc Foundation Partner To Launch Comic Book Retailer Support Fund
Independent publisher Lion Forge has teamed with the non-profit Book Industry Charitable Foundation to create The Forge Fund, intended to financially support struggling comic book retailers. The news was announced to retailers during New York Comic Con.
"Comic shops and their employees are the reason we are all here, and the assurance that we can continue to evolve our customer base and grow the readership of this medium we all love so dearly," Lion Forge founder David Steward II said in a statement. "As the industry finds itself in a time of transition, and in the wake of recent natural disasters, we knew that we had to do something meaningful to help."
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"The Forge Fund expands a vital financial safety net and enables the Binc Foundation to help more comic book retailers across the country," Binc executive director Pam French added. "Our most recent survey results let us know that one in five store employees have experienced a personal financial crisis within the past twelve months. This new fund gives the Foundation the ability to assist those working in the comic book industry who are facing financial emergencies today and in the future."
Beyond the initial seed money, Lion Forge will donate 5 percent of proceeds from select titles to the Forge Fund, beginning with Catalyst Prime: Seven Days No. 1, released this week. Steward urged other publishers to follow suit, saying, "this is an investment in the future of our industry."
The Forge Fund is an extension of the mission of the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which was created in 1996 to provide financial assistance and charitable programs to the wider bookseller community. Since its inception, the Binc Foundation has awarded over $6.6 million to more than 7,500 families. More information about the Binc Foundation can be found here.
