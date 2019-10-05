Lion Forge Comics, Binc Foundation Partner To Launch Comic Book Retailer Support Fund

"The Forge Fund expands a vital financial safety net and enables the Binc Foundation to help more comic book retailers across the country," Binc executive director Pam French added. "Our most recent survey results let us know that one in five store employees have experienced a personal financial crisis within the past twelve months. This new fund gives the Foundation the ability to assist those working in the comic book industry who are facing financial emergencies today and in the future."

Beyond the initial seed money, Lion Forge will donate 5 percent of proceeds from select titles to the Forge Fund, beginning with Catalyst Prime: Seven Days No. 1, released this week. Steward urged other publishers to follow suit, saying, "this is an investment in the future of our industry."

The Forge Fund is an extension of the mission of the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which was created in 1996 to provide financial assistance and charitable programs to the wider bookseller community. Since its inception, the Binc Foundation has awarded over $6.6 million to more than 7,500 families. More information about the Binc Foundation can be found here.