'Lion King' Soundtrack Drops Featuring Beyonce, Donald Glover

Beyoncé gives a solo performance of the original song "Spirit," while she also collaborates with Glover, Eichner and Rogen on "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Eichner and Rogen continue to collaborate throughout the soundtrack. The actors, who voice the roles of Timon and Pumbaa, also sing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" and "Hakuna Matata" with McCrary and Glover.

Ejiofor, who plays Scar, performs a new rendition of "Be Prepared" on the soundtrack, while McCrary, Wright Joseph and Oliver collaborate on "I Just Can't Wait to Be King."

Elton John also lent his voice to the soundtrack for the original song "Never Too Late." The musician, who served as the lyricist for the original film, worked with Beyonce and composer Tim Rice to rework songs from the first soundtrack for the remake.

South African singer Lindiwe Mkhize and composer Lebo M. both perform the first song on the soundtrack, which is a modern version of "Circle of Life/Nants' Ingonyama." Lebo M. also performs the final two songs on the soundtrack, which are "He Lives in You" and "Mbube."

Composer Hans Zimmer, who worked on the 1994 soundtrack, is credited with eight songs for the new soundtrack including "Elephant Graveyard," "Simba is Alive!" and "Reflections of Mufasa."

The Lion King will be released in theaters everywhere on July 19.