HEAT VISION

'The Lion King': First Reactions From the Premiere

by THR Staff
"Jaw-dropping visual effects" one film reporter wrote of the star-studded remake's photoreal CG animation.

After splitting over Aladdin, critics, film reporters and editors have tweeted their first takes on Disney's latest remake of its animated classics, The Lion King. The verdict: The film visually stuns, and emotionally hit its mark with many, if not all, audience members.

The Lion King, directed by The Jungle Book helmer Jon Favreau, broadly follows the beats of the 1994 animated Disney film, complete with several of its original songs. As in the first Disney film, young lion prince Simba (Donald Glover) flees his kingdom once his father is murdered by his younger brother, Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor). After he learns some lessons outside of the Pride Lands, he returns to face Scar. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In addition to Glover and Eijiofor, The Lion King stars Beyoncé as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Eric Andre as Azizi, Keegan Michael-Key as Kamari, among others.

Buzzfeed senior film reporter Adam B. Vary offered a measured note, writing, "#TheLiongKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever." He added, "As an *emotional* experience, though … I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote."

IGN deputy managing editor of entertainment Laura Prudom said, for her part, "Visually, it’s stunning — an unparalleled technical achievement that’s like watching a nature documentary." She added, "Ultimately #TheLionKing will be a touching introduction to a timeless story for a new generation, but I’d never rewatch it over the original."

Read all the reactions from members of the media below.

