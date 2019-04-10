'Lion King' Trailer Gives Better Glimpse at Characters in Disney Remake

The preview's kicker is Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

A new trailer for The Lion King dropped Wednesday and the spot gives a better look at the characters in the Disney photo-real computer-animated remake.

Almost two minutes long, the trailer shows a few scenes from the upcoming summer film, such as when Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor) tells a young Simba (JD McCrary) to leave the kingdom after his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones) is killed.

McCrary and Jones are featured most in the trailer, although a number of other characters are peppered in throughout.

The trailer's kicker is Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

Jon Favreau, who directed The Jungle Book remake for Disney, is once again in the director's chair. MPC (Moving Picture Company) handled the VFX.

The first trailer for the new Lion King, released Thanksgiving Day, became the second most-viewed trailer debut from any studio in 24 hours. That trailer generated 224.6 million global views in 24 hours, according to Disney, coming in second to the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which attracted 238 million views.

The Lion King opens July 19.

Watch the new trailer above.