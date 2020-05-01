Lionsgate Sets New Dates for 'John Wick 4', 'Spiral'

Some Lionsgate titles are staying put, including the meta Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which has retained its March 19, 2021 release date. The long gestating Chaos Walking will also keep its Jan. 22, 2021 release.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to the Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson action thriller, has been pushed a year, now coming out Aug. 20, 2021.

Other new release dates include Hilary Swank-starrer Fatale (out Oct. 30, 2020), Voyagers (out Nov. 25, 2020), The Asset (out April 23, 2021) and Kristen Wiig comedy Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar (out July 16, 2021). Faith-based film American Underdog will head to theaters on Dec. 10, 2021, and supernatural thriller The Devil's Light will go Jan. 8, 2021.

Two films yet to receive new release dates are thriller Run, starring Sarah Paulson, and faith-based title Jesus Revolution.

“As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come," said Damon Wolf, CMO and head of global distribution. "From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone.”