HEAT VISION

Lionsgate Sets New Dates for 'John Wick 4', 'Spiral'

by Mia Galuppo
'Chaos Walking' and 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' are staying put with their original release dates.
Courtesy of Lionsgate
'Chaos Walking' and 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' are staying put with their original release dates.

Lionsgate has now re-dated its theatrical slate, including releases like John Wick 4, Chaos Walking and Saw spinoff Spiral.

The next installment in the John Wick franchise will hit theaters on May 27, 2022, a year later than its previous May 21, 2021 initial release. The Chris Rock-starring Spiral has now taken over that May 21, 2021 date, being pushed a year from its May 2020 release.

Heat Vision breakdown

Some Lionsgate titles are staying put, including the meta Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which has retained its March 19, 2021 release date. The long gestating Chaos Walking will also keep its Jan. 22, 2021 release.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to the Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson action thriller, has been pushed a year, now coming out Aug. 20, 2021.

Other new release dates include Hilary Swank-starrer Fatale (out Oct. 30, 2020), Voyagers (out Nov. 25, 2020), The Asset (out April 23, 2021) and Kristen Wiig comedy Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar (out July 16, 2021). Faith-based film American Underdog will head to theaters on Dec. 10, 2021, and supernatural thriller The Devil's Light will go Jan. 8, 2021.

Two films yet to receive new release dates are thriller Run, starring Sarah Paulson, and faith-based title Jesus Revolution.

 “As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer.  Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come," said Damon Wolf, CMO and head of global distribution. "From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone.”

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Shea Whigham on 'The Quarry' and "Electric" Christian Bale Scenes
    by Brian Davids
  2. Could 'Wonder Woman' Spinoff Build to an Amazons vs. Atlanteans Epic?
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Mia Galuppo
LATEST NEWS
1.
Summer TV Critics Press Tour Canceled
by Lesley Goldberg
2.
Lionsgate Sets New Dates for 'John Wick 4', 'Spiral'
by Mia Galuppo
3.
Dimitri Diatchenko, Actor, Musician and Video Game Voiceover Artist, Dies at 52
by THR Staff
4.
L.A. County Reports 1,000 Newly Reported Coronavirus Cases, Highlights Headspace Partnership
by Sharareh Drury
5.
Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Others Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
by Katherine Schaffstall