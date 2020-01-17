Lionsgate Thriller 'Run' Release Date Pushed Back 4 Months

The Sarah Paulson project now opens in May.

Lionsgate has pushed back the release date for Run, a thriller starring Sarah Paulson. The film was set to open Jan. 24, but will now open wide on May 8, 2020.

In Run, Paulson plays a mother who has raised her teen daughter (Kiera Allen) in isolation, only to see her life begin to unravel as she discovers her mother's sinister secret.

Heat Vision breakdown