Lionsgate Thriller 'Run' Release Date Pushed Back 4 Months
Lionsgate has pushed back the release date for Run, a thriller starring Sarah Paulson. The film was set to open Jan. 24, but will now open wide on May 8, 2020.
In Run, Paulson plays a mother who has raised her teen daughter (Kiera Allen) in isolation, only to see her life begin to unravel as she discovers her mother's sinister secret.
Heat Vision breakdown
MGM's Legally Blonde 3, Focus Features' musical love story Covers and Sony's Tom Hanks war drama Greyhound all open wide May 8.
Run is from the team behind Searching, the John Cho hit released in 2018 and which took place entirely on screens. Aneesh Chaganty is directing, with Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian producing.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
