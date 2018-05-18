Lisbeth Salander Returns in 'The Girl Who Danced With Death' Comic (Exclusive)

The girl with the dragon tattoo just can’t catch a break. This August, Titan Comics continues the story of Lisbeth Salander with the new comic book series The Girl Who Danced With Death - Millennium, and THR has an exclusive preview.

Written by Sylvain Runberg with art by Belen Ortega, The Girl Who Danced With Death continues Titan’s best-selling graphic novels based on Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series, with an all-new story in which Salander’s friend Trinity is kidnaped, leading her to recruit Mikael Blomkvist to investigate what happened, and discover the secret of a group known only as Sparta. The three-part series will be the first time the material, which was published in French in 2016, has been released in English.

2018 is clearly the year for new Millennium material; November sees the release of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a movie adaptation of David Lagercrantz’s continuation of the Larsson novel trilogy. Claire Foy, of Netflix’s The Crown, will play Salander, replacing Rooney Mara, who played the character in David Fincher’s 2011 The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo adaptation.

The Girl Who Danced With Death - Millennium No. 1 (of 3) will be released Aug. 15 in comic book stores and digitally. Two pages from that issue, as well as the variant cover, are below.